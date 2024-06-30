Festa Americana 2024: Celebrating American Culture and History in Italy

NAPLES, Italy – U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples hosted the annual Festa Americana at Carney Park to celebrate America’s Independence Day, Jul 4.



Held in conjunction with the NATO’s 75th anniversary, the event brought together service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians, local Italian nationals, and NATO service members to celebrate in an atmosphere full of fun, food and fireworks.



“This festival gives us the opportunity to share some of our traditions and culture with our host nation partners and continue the strong partnership between the United States and Italy,” said Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer of NSA Naples.



Organized by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), this large-scale community event featured live entertainment from U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, and headliner multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammar.



“We were very excited that Armed Forces Entertainment brought Andy Grammar back this year. Our community enjoyed his performance,” said Chris Kasparek, MWR director.



Funnel cakes, a variety of snacks, and pulled pork sandwiches were some of the all-American foods present at Festa Americana.



In addition to the foods and live music, Festa-goers participated in youth fun zones, picnic games, and early bird golfing.



“It is a beautiful experience to watch the fireworks with our family and colleagues at Carney Park,” said John Lenz, fleet and family readiness director. “After all the hard work to coordinate this event, it's rewarding to see our U.S. and NATO service members, our host nation partners, and their families enjoy a big part of American culture.”



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



