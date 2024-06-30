Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nation divers build combined force capabilities at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayme Bresnahan 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Divers from U.S. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, surface after a joint and dive with partner nations Japan, the Netherlands, and Germany during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Hawaii, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jayme Bresnahan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nation divers build combined force capabilities at RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jayme Bresnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

