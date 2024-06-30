Partner nation divers build combined force capabilities at RIMPAC 2024

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal divers from U.S. Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 drop into the water during a joint dive with partner nations Japan, the Netherlands, and Germany during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Hawaii, July 3. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jayme Bresnahan)

