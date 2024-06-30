Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice water safety [Image 4 of 4]

    Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice water safety

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The W.P. Franklin Lock and Recreation Area Waterway provides camping and boating facilities. More than 15,000 vessels lock through annually. 97% are recreational vessels. Approximately 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products are locked annually. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 365 days a year.(USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 12:30
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
