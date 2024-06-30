The W.P. Franklin Lock and Recreation Area Waterway provides camping and boating facilities. More than 15,000 vessels lock through annually. 97% are recreational vessels. Approximately 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products are locked annually. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 365 days a year.(USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8515651
|VIRIN:
|230704-A-BO243-1023
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice water safety [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
