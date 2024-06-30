Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice water safety

The W.P. Franklin Lock and Recreation Area Waterway provides camping and boating facilities. More than 15,000 vessels lock through annually. 97% are recreational vessels. Approximately 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products are locked annually. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 365 days a year.(USACE photo by Mark Rankin)

