Kelly and Jeff Funk lock through the W.P. Franklin Lock and Recreation area. They traveled the Caloosahatchee river and through the Lake Okeechobee Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean. (USACE photo by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8515649
|VIRIN:
|230704-A-BO243-1002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice water safety [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
