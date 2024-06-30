Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:17 Photo ID: 8515497 VIRIN: 240626-N-CQ135-1002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.84 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.