    NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines [Image 2 of 3]

    NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Lt. Doll and Lcdr. Mora guided the 4 Netherland Marines through Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Branch Medical Clinic aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8515497
    VIRIN: 240626-N-CQ135-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMRTU Parris Island Welcomes Netherland Marines
    NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines
    NMRTU Welcomes Netherland Marines

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

