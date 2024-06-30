Lt. Doll and Lcdr. Mora guided the 4 Netherland Marines through Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Branch Medical Clinic aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8515496
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-CQ135-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTU Parris Island Welcomes Netherland Marines [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT