Vice President Harris arrives at Muniz ANGB

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, greets U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the 156th Wing airfield, Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 22, 2024. During her arrival, Harris greeted military families and guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

