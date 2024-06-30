Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris arrives at Muniz ANGB [Image 1 of 4]

    Vice President Harris arrives at Muniz ANGB

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the 156th Wing airfield, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 22, 2024. During her arrival, Harris greeted military families and guests. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

