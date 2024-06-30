Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eric Lee Performs at CFAY for Heat Wave Summer Concert Series [Image 3 of 4]

    Eric Lee Performs at CFAY for Heat Wave Summer Concert Series

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.05.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 5, 2024) - Eric Lee performs at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Heat Wave Summer Concert Series July 5, 2024 at Berkey Field. The solo Hawaiian artist regularly tours Japan but only took the stage on military installations here this year. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    This work, Eric Lee Performs at CFAY for Heat Wave Summer Concert Series [Image 4 of 4], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Eric Lee
    Heat Wave Summer Concert Series

