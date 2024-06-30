Eric Lee Performs at CFAY for Heat Wave Summer Concert Series

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 5, 2024) - Eric Lee performs at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Heat Wave Summer Concert Series July 5, 2024 at Berkey Field. The solo Hawaiian artist regularly tours Japan but only took the stage on military installations here this year. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
