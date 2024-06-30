San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region mascot, and musicians with Marine Band San Diego, participate in the Independence Day parade at the San Diego County Fair in San Diego, July 4, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and celebrate the holiday. The mascot’s job is to boost morale, participate in outreach work, and attend events and ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)

