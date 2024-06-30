Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade [Image 4 of 6]

    San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band, perform in the San Diego County Fair Independence Day parade at San Diego, July 4, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8515128
    VIRIN: 240704-M-TW073-1070
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 23.87 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

