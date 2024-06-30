U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band, perform in the San Diego County Fair Independence Day parade at San Diego, July 4, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8515128
|VIRIN:
|240704-M-TW073-1070
|Resolution:
|6646x4431
|Size:
|23.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
