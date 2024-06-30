U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Band, perform in the San Diego County Fair Independence Day parade at San Diego, July 4, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the parade to improve community relations, increase morale, and celebrate the holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Valerio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8515128 VIRIN: 240704-M-TW073-1070 Resolution: 6646x4431 Size: 23.87 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Diego County Fair 4th of July Parade [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.