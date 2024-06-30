Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 2 of 2]

    HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, flies an American flag over the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 23:24
    Photo ID: 8515120
    VIRIN: 240704-N-VX022-1003
    Resolution: 7996x4498
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-5 Conducts Simulated HVBSS Operations
    HSM-46 Flies an American Flag over the Flight Deck of George Washington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    July 4th
    HSM-46
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT