NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 3, 2024) – Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) sits moored to the pier at Naval Station Mayport before departure for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard the USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnership with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8515103 VIRIN: 240703-N-FS061-1013 Resolution: 4833x3222 Size: 5.73 MB Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.