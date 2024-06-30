Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Burlington Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 4]

    USNS Burlington Departs Naval Station Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 3, 2024) – Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) sits moored to the pier at Naval Station Mayport before departure for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard the USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnership with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 18:43
    Photo ID: 8515103
    VIRIN: 240703-N-FS061-1013
    Resolution: 4833x3222
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Continuing Promise
    NAVSOUTH
    CP24
    USNS Burlington (T EPF 10)

