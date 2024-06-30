NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 3, 2024) – Civilian Mariners aboard Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) communicate with port operations during the ship’s departure for Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard the USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnership with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8515105 VIRIN: 240703-N-FS061-1055 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.84 MB Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington Departs Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.