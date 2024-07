KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 3, 2024) Fireworks are displayed during America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8515080 VIRIN: 240703-N-HW207-1905 Resolution: 4695x3125 Size: 1.75 MB Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF Hosts Americas Most West Freedom Fest [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.