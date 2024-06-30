Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Hosts Americas Most West Freedom Fest [Image 8 of 8]

    PMRF Hosts Americas Most West Freedom Fest

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 3, 2024) Fireworks are displayed during America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8515080
    VIRIN: 240703-N-HW207-1905
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Hosts Americas Most West Freedom Fest [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FREEDOM
    NAVY
    PMRF
    INDEPENDENCE DAY

