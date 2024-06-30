PMRF Hosts Americas Most West Freedom Fest

KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 3, 2024) American Idol winner and Hawaii Native Iam Tongi performs during America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

