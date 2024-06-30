A June 21 strong weather system produced excessive rainfall in eastern South Dakota, north central and northeastern Nebraska, and northwestern Iowa. Rainfall totals exceeded 600% of normal over the 24-hour period. Releases were reduced at Fort Randall Dam to an average of 2,000 cfs and Gavins Point to 24,000 cfs.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8515038
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-RO090-4825
|Resolution:
|3331x2487
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
System operations returning to normal post flooding
