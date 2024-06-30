Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    System operations returning to normal post flooding [Image 1 of 2]

    System operations returning to normal post flooding

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A June 21 strong weather system produced excessive rainfall in eastern South Dakota, north central and northeastern Nebraska, and northwestern Iowa. Rainfall totals exceeded 600% of normal over the 24-hour period. Releases were reduced at Fort Randall Dam to an average of 2,000 cfs and Gavins Point to 24,000 cfs.

