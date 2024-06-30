Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 85 of 87]

    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D, Wilson, U.S. Army, at The Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 4, 2024. The privates were awarded the Medal of Honor (posthumously) for their extraordinary heroism while participating in a covert military operation 200 miles behind Confederate lines on April 12, 1862. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8514963
    VIRIN: 240704-D-XI929-1088
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 87 of 87], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT