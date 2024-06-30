Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D, Wilson, U.S. Army, at The Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 4, 2024. The privates were awarded the Medal of Honor (posthumously) for their extraordinary heroism while participating in a covert military operation 200 miles behind Confederate lines on April 12, 1862. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 12:44
|Photo ID:
|8514962
|VIRIN:
|240704-D-XI929-1087
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|34.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 87 of 87], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
