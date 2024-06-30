Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D, Wilson, U.S. Army, at The Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 4, 2024. The privates were awarded the Medal of Honor (posthumously) for their extraordinary heroism while participating in a covert military operation 200 miles behind Confederate lines on April 12, 1862. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 12:44 Photo ID: 8514962 VIRIN: 240704-D-XI929-1087 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 34.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin hosts Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 87 of 87], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.