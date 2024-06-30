Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day - Fourth Of July

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Noe Olivo, assigned to Armed Forces North Battalion, celebrates Independence Day with a ruck march holding the U.S. Flag, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 04, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Day - Fourth Of July [Image 2 of 2], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army NATO Brigade
    AFNORTH Battalion
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

