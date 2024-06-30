U.S. Army Sgt. Noe Olivo, assigned to Armed Forces North Battalion, celebrates Independence Day with a ruck march holding the U.S. Flag, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 04, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8514843
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-BD610-1002
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Independence Day - Fourth Of July [Image 2 of 2], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT