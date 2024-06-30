Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU and VMM-363 Marines conduct a fast-rope demonstration for partner nations [Image 3 of 3]

    15th MEU and VMM-363 Marines conduct a fast-rope demonstration for partner nations

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mark Carvajal, a team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals Marines to stand after setting security during a fast-rope demonstration at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 2. The Marines demonstrated to partner forces the ability to conduct vertical insertions to areas where aircraft landings are impractical. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8514661
    VIRIN: 240702-M-YF186-1526
    Resolution: 5920x4229
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU and VMM-363 Marines conduct a fast-rope demonstration for partner nations [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    Fast Rope
    Partnership
    RIMPAC 2024
    IMEFSummerSeries

