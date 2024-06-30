240702-N-SJ665-1007 WASHINGTON (July 2, 2024) Commander Seph Coats, Carmichael, Cal., conducts the US Navy Band for the Concert on the Avenue.The Navy Band performs shows at the Navy Memorial throughout the summer season every year.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8514582
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-SJ665-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Concert on the Avenue [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
