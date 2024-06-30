US Navy Band Concert on the Avenue

240702-N-SJ665-1003 WASHINGTON (July 2, 2024) Musician 1st Class Lauren Geist, Lincoln, Neb., Musician 1st Class Arianna Hammond, Mount Dora, Fla., and Musician 1st Class Elena Yakovleva, Kaliningrad, Russia, perform with the US Navy Band for the Concert on the Avenue. The Navy Band performs shows at the Navy Memorial throughout the summer season every year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

