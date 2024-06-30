Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th COG provides enhanced operations capability [Image 2 of 3]

    435th COG provides enhanced operations capability

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.27.2024

    86th Airlift Wing

    Pictured from left to right, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operation Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. CHET J. TONGE, 435th Communications Operations Group command chief and Col. John J. Riester, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, take part in a change of designation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Salvador)

    NATO
    USAFE
    ACE
    COG

