435th COG unfurls new guidon

Pictured from left to right, U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Bartlett, 435th Air Ground Operation Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Chet J. Tonge, 435th Communications Operations Group command chief and Col. John J. Riester, 435th Communications Operations Group commander, take part in a change of designation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Salvador)

