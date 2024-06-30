A sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) walks the mat at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 2, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Kate Nee / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8513566
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-VR936-2706
|Resolution:
|5240x3493
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer at Arlington National Cemetery 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by Kate Nee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
