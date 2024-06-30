Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IT1 McConnell promoted in Philadelphia. [Image 1 of 2]

    IT1 McConnell promoted in Philadelphia.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Tristan Pavlik 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron McConnel advanced to current rank by Capt. David Carroll, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support comptroller, onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, PA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 11:13
    Photo ID: 8513402
    VIRIN: 240628-N-NT238-3106
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: SOUTH WINDHAM, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IT1 McConnell promoted in Philadelphia. [Image 2 of 2], by Tristan Pavlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IT1 McConnell promoted in Philadelphia.
    IT1 McConnel joined by family during promotion.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aaron McConnell Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Petty Officer, 1st Class

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement
    NAVSUP WSS
    NAVSUP WSS PHL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT