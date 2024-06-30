Windham, ME native, Aaron McConnell has been promoted to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class in the U.S. Navy. McConnell is currently serving as an Information Systems Technician with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, Naval Support Activity-Philadelphia, PA. McConnell has served in the military for 12 years.
