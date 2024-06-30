Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aaron McConnell Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Petty Officer 1st Class

    Aaron McConnell Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Petty Officer 1st Class

    Photo By Tristan Pavlik | Photo provides Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron McConnell joined by family during his...... read more read more

    WINDHAM, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Courtesy Story

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Windham, ME native, Aaron McConnell has been promoted to the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class in the U.S. Navy. McConnell is currently serving as an Information Systems Technician with NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, Naval Support Activity-Philadelphia, PA. McConnell has served in the military for 12 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:01
    Story ID: 475503
    Location: WINDHAM, MAINE, US
    Hometown: SOUTH WINDHAM, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aaron McConnell Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Petty Officer 1st Class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Aaron McConnell Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Petty Officer 1st Class
    IT1 McConnell promoted in Philadelphia.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT