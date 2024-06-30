Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Capital Region joint forum held to recognize CBRNE troops around world [Image 3 of 3]

    National Capital Region joint forum held to recognize CBRNE troops around world

    COCKEYSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    (From the left) Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Lt. Gen. Brain C. Cavanaugh, Pfc. Vinny Yang and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva prepare to cut the cake at the National Capital Region Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Forum in Cockeysville, Maryland, June 28. The forum highlighted the past, present and future contributions of the joint personnel who confront and defeat CBRNE hazards in support of U.S. military operations around the world and civil authorities across the nation. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    This work, National Capital Region joint forum held to recognize CBRNE troops around world [Image 3 of 3], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    20th CBRNE Command
    Joint CBRNE Forum
    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood
    Lt. Gen. Brian C. Cavanaugh

