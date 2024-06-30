(From the left) Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Lt. Gen. Brain C. Cavanaugh, Pfc. Vinny Yang and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva prepare to cut the cake at the National Capital Region Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Forum in Cockeysville, Maryland, June 28. The forum highlighted the past, present and future contributions of the joint personnel who confront and defeat CBRNE hazards in support of U.S. military operations around the world and civil authorities across the nation. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:56 Photo ID: 8513401 VIRIN: 240628-A-FJ565-1450 Resolution: 7917x5280 Size: 2.69 MB Location: COCKEYSVILLE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Capital Region joint forum held to recognize CBRNE troops around world [Image 3 of 3], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.