    Air University Highlight: Guiding the next generation of air and space power [Image 3 of 3]

    Air University Highlight: Guiding the next generation of air and space power

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ollie Bradley poses for a portrait photo in his office at Maxwell Air Force Bace, Alabama, July 2, 2024. Bradley serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development staff overseeing nine staff agencies with communications, personnel, infrastructure, and fiscal support to the Air Force’s largest officer accession source. The staff agencies support 15,000 cadets at 1,200 colleges and universities nationwide for Air Force ROTC, 3,500 cadets in Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, and more than 101,000 cadets in 885 high schools globally supporting Air Force Junior ROTC.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

