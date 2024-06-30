U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ollie Bradley poses for a portrait photo in his office at Maxwell Air Force Bace, Alabama, July 2, 2024. Bradley serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development staff overseeing nine staff agencies with communications, personnel, infrastructure, and fiscal support to the Air Force’s largest officer accession source. The staff agencies support 15,000 cadets at 1,200 colleges and universities nationwide for Air Force ROTC, 3,500 cadets in Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, and more than 101,000 cadets in 885 high schools globally supporting Air Force Junior ROTC.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8513216 VIRIN: 240702-F-UQ930-1004 Resolution: 5553x3695 Size: 11.07 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air University Highlight: Guiding the next generation of air and space power [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.