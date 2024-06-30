Air University Highlight: Guiding the next generation of air and space power

Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ollie Bradley poses for a portrait photo in his office at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ollie Bradley poses for a portrait photo in his office at Maxwell Air Force Bace, Alabama, July 2, 2024. Bradley serves as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development staff overseeing nine staff agencies with communications, personnel, infrastructure, and fiscal support to the Air Force’s largest officer accession source. The staff agencies support 15,000 cadets at 1,200 colleges and universities nationwide for Air Force ROTC, 3,500 cadets in Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, and more than 101,000 cadets in 885 high schools globally supporting Air Force Junior ROTC.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BACE, Ala. -- In the rapidly evolving military landscape, effective leadership is essential, and Master Sgt. Ollie Bradley’s role in fostering future leaders stands in the light.



Supporting the mission through service



Bradley serves as the senior enlisted leader of the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development staff overseeing nine staff agencies with communications, personnel, infrastructure, and fiscal support to the Air Force’s largest officer accession source. The staff agencies support 15,000 cadets at 1,200 colleges and universities nationwide for Air Force ROTC, 3,500 cadets in Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, and more than 101,000 cadets in 885 high schools globally supporting Air Force Junior ROTC.



Continuing a legacy of service



Bradley’s grandfather and father served in the U.S. Army. After a short time in college and becoming a young father, Bradley decided to serve in the U.S. Air Force, continuing his family’s military heritage.



“This was an opportunity for me to serve my country, follow my family's influence, and build a foundation for my own family,” he said.



Embracing community and family through service



Bradley’s wish support his family and mentor Airman and his community have been his main inspiration to continue to serve.



“The foundation and stability for my wife and three children, serving my country, and my passion for people have been the key reasons why I remain in the U.S. Air Force.”



The bigger picture: Leaders building leaders



“Serving in the U.S. Air Force means committing to a life of duty, honor, and sacrifice,” Bradley said. “The Holm Center's mission is ’We Build Leaders‘ and building leaders involves in defending the nation and its interests through air and space power, maintaining readiness to respond to various threats, and upholding high standards of conduct and professionalism. We must generate a force that is prepared for rigorous training, deployments, and often challenging conditions.”



The challenges faced



Bradley overcame many challenges thorough his career.

“Some of the challenges I have faced were adjusting to rapidly changing operational environments and mission requirements, as well as balancing the demands of military service with personal and family responsibilities.”



Leadership tips:



“Pursue your passions and have faith on the possibilities of the things you cannot see. Don't be afraid to take risks and make mistakes; they are valuable learning experiences. Build strong relationships, stay disciplined in your efforts, and always believe in your ability to overcome challenges and be great.”



His top three tips for success are to:



1. Set Clear Goals (regularly check-in with God): Define specific, achievable objectives and create a detailed plan to reach them.



2. Embrace Lifelong Learning: Continuously seek knowledge and skills to adapt to changing circumstances and improve your craft.



3. Cultivate Resilience: Develop the ability to grow from setbacks and challenges. Stay positive & focused on long-term visions.