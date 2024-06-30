Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA HR Sailors, Stewie Participate in Clean the Base Day [Image 4 of 4]

    NSA HR Sailors, Stewie Participate in Clean the Base Day

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 28, 2024) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Hill, left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ravyn Gonzales, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, participate in “Clean the Base Day” with Stewie, the U.S. Navy’s environmental mascot, aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, June 28th, 2024. Base clean-up events are an important part of the wide breadth of the Navy’s environmental stewardship initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:15
    VIRIN: 240628-N-AV754-2002
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NSA HR Sailors, Stewie Participate in Clean the Base Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

