NSA HR Sailors, Stewie Participate in Clean the Base Day

NORFOLK, Va. (June 28, 2024) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Hill, left, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ravyn Gonzales, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, participate in “Clean the Base Day” with Stewie, the U.S. Navy’s environmental mascot, aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, June 28th, 2024. Base clean-up events are an important part of the wide breadth of the Navy’s environmental stewardship initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8513215
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-AV754-2002
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
NSA HR Sailors Participate in Clean the Base Day
