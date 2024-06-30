NSA HR Sailors Participate in Clean the Base Day

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 20 Sailors assigned to tenant commands aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (NSA HR) conducted a base cleanup, June 28, 2024. Volunteers came together to collect more than 800 pounds of trash around base and the adjacent military housing community.



Amidst the Sailors and Navy personnel, Stewie the sea turtle, the Navy’s environmental mascot, made a special appearance at the base cleanup. While his presence was certainly a cheerful addition, it also underscored the collective effort of the community to maintain the cleanliness and integrity of the base. Stewie, pictured alongside dedicated volunteers, symbolizes the spirit of unity and stewardship that the event aimed to promote.



Abigail Ross, the event’s organizer and program manager at the NSA HR Public Works Department environmental division, arranges two base-wide cleanup events each year, one in April for Earth Day, and one in June prior to Virginia’s heaviest annual rainfalls. She emphasized that these events are particularly important prior to and during the East Coast’s hurricane season.



“Polluted stormwater runoff picks up fertilizer, oil, pesticides, dirt, bacteria and other pollutants as it makes its way through storm drains and ditches to our rivers and eventually the ocean,” said Ross, emphasizing that these pollutants can lead to wildlife habitat loss, harmful algal blooms, and the death of marine life. ”Events like Clean the Base Day help promote not only the beauty of our installation, but also the quality of the environment surrounding us by removing litter and debris prior to storm events.”



The Public Works Department provides comprehensive infrastructure services and support for all commands and personnel of NSA HR. Additionally, they deliver day-to-day maintenance, repair, custodial, and grounds services, life-cycle sustainment, restoration and modernization for all buildings, utilities and land.



Base clean-up events are an important part of the wide breadth of the Navy’s environmental stewardship initiatives.

