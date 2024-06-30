Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership

U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted the 2024 SHAPE International Air Fest June 28 and 29 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, in honor of Allied militaries and partnership between the U.S. Army and the Benelux community.



The air fest attracted more than 15,000 visitors who enjoyed the Belgian, Greek and British military parachute display teams and an opportunity to see more than 20 multinational military aircraft on the ground and in the air.

