Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted the 2024 SHAPE International Air Fest June 28 and 29 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, in honor of Allied militaries and partnership between the U.S. Army and the Benelux community.

    The air fest attracted more than 15,000 visitors who enjoyed the Belgian, Greek and British military parachute display teams and an opportunity to see more than 20 multinational military aircraft on the ground and in the air.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 08:14
    Photo ID: 8513103
    VIRIN: 240629-O-DY521-8615
    Resolution: 5504x7290
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership [Image 5 of 5], by Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership
    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership
    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership
    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership
    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    military aircraft
    air fest
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT