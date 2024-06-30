Air Fest honors military legacy, celebrates community partnership

Photo By Sandra Wilson | U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted the 2024 SHAPE International Air Fest June 28 and 29...... read more read more Photo By Sandra Wilson | U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted the 2024 SHAPE International Air Fest June 28 and 29 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, in honor of Allied militaries and partnership between the U.S. Army and the Benelux community. The air fest attracted more than 15,000 visitors who enjoyed the Belgian, Greek and British military parachute display teams and an opportunity to see more than 20 multinational military aircraft on the ground and in the air. see less | View Image Page

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux hosted the 2024 SHAPE International Air Fest June 28 and 29 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, in honor of Allied militaries and partnership between the U.S. Army and the Benelux community.



The air fest, held in and around the hangars of the NATO airfield on base, attracted more than 15,000 visitors who enjoyed the Belgian, Greek and British military parachute display teams and an opportunity to see more than 20 multinational military aircraft on the ground and in the air.



This year’s air fest theme was “Honoring our Legacy”, and visitors were encouraged to explore the decades-long legacy of the U.S. Army and NATO in the Benelux and to actively become a part of it as well.



“There’s so much to honor, and you’re seeing it all around you,” said Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, USAG Benelux commander. “This year marks multiple significant anniversaries, such as the 110th anniversary of the beginning of the World War I, the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgium and the Battle of the Bulge and the 75th anniversary of NATO, the most powerful Alliance in history.”



The commander further explained the historical significance of Chièvres Air Base. “The military history of this base goes back to the end of World War I when German planes landed in the fields around us. During World War II the base was used by Italian crews, followed by German, British and U.S. forces and in December 1944, our famous Hell Hawks took off from here to support the troops during the Battle of the Bulge,” said Matthews. “Once peace returned, the base was rebuilt and became home to the 7th Aviation Wing of the Belgian Air Force and their famous Red Devils.”



The participation of the Belgian Air Force Red Devils aerobatic display team also reflected the legacy of Chièvres Air Base. The current display team, which consists of four SIAI Marchetti SF260 trainer aircraft painted in the colors of the Belgian national flag, was originally formed at Chièvres in 1957. The presence of the Red Devils, together with the Belgian Air Force Black Devils parachute display team and multiple Belgian Air Force static display aircraft, gave this year’s air fest a strong connection to the host-nation heritage of the base.



Events like the air fest are important to fostering friendship and partnership with the people from communities near Chièvres Air Base. For many, it’s the first opportunity to visit the base and see USAG Benelux personnel and equipment up close.



“The air fest was great! My daughter was very impressed by the flying helicopters,” said Arthur Pireyn. “The base is a big place. I work five minutes from here and I walk past it every day, but I didn't know it was so large.”



Since the 1980’s, Chièvres Air Base has a long history of hosting aerial themed events for the local community. In addition to the multinational aircraft, demonstration teams, American food and music bands, there has been another common thread among them … the voice of the air show announcer. For more than a decade, since the first air show in 1984, Patsy Herbaut was the voice of the air shows and air fests, talking to the crowds in both English and French about event demonstrations and aircraft information. Herbaut, a USAG Benelux employee for 44 years, first became involved in the first SHAPE International Air Show in 1984 when her father, the base public affairs officer, volunteered her for the job as air show announcer.



“It was really a family affair,” said Herbaut. “My mother and sister were helping too. I used to sit on top of a truck with a microphone and they would take messages about lost children or equipment and pass them on to me.”



During the air fests of the past few years, Herbaut said people would come up to her to say they recognized her voice from the air shows of the 1980’s and 1990’s. “That’s the best compliment I could get,” she said.



Hosting an international aviation event involving more than 20 aircraft from 11 different nations on the ground and in the air is no easy task, especially for a small airfield like Chièvres Air Base. That is where several months of planning and lots of attention to detail by USAG Garrison personnel comes into play. One person key to the success of this year’s air fest was U.S. Air Force MSgt. Renardo Robinson, Airfield Operations Flight Chief for the 424th Air Base Squadron.



According to Robinson, planning and executing an air fest was like a second full-time job in addition to his normal airfield duties. Discussions for the air fest started back in December 2023 and several months of coordination were required with all the different countries providing aircraft to schedule the arrival and departure of all the airplanes, helicopters and aircrews and create the event agenda for the flyovers and aerial demonstrations, he said.



Robinson also said that hosting the air fest required intensive teamwork among airfield personnel and close cooperation with garrison directorates base-wide to provide support for 113 visiting aircrew members, to include lodging and transportation.



Teamwork and partnership were also in force when it came to providing security for the military aircraft and thousands of visitors that came to the air base.



“Our effective partnership with host nation security forces and months of planning resulted in a safe and successful event. The commitment, mutual respect, knowledge, and trust that each partner brings to the table will continue to help building stronger relationships,” said Lt. Col Reggie Moise, USAG Benelux director of emergency services.



The unity of effort made by garrison personnel, host nation partners and the multiple NATO nations that contributed aircraft to the air fest are symbolic of Alliance unity and this year’s 75th Anniversary of NATO. The proud legacy of Chièvres Air Base, USAG Benelux and NATO honors the servicemembers that served before us and serves as inspiration for the relationships that we build with one another for the future.



“I’m glad we could do the air fest because most people don’t get to see military aircraft up close and look inside of them,” said Robinson. “People had the opportunity to see what we do and aircrews were able to speak with people and explain their jobs, which builds relationships with the community.”