Soldiers from the 129th Army Band take the stage with a Bulgarian house band on July 1, 2024 at a local restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria. The evening was a testament to how music can transcend language barriers and forge partnerships across continents.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8512984
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-F3886-1002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|387.89 KB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Tennessee National Guard Band Joins Forces with Bulgarian House Band for Unforgettable Evening of Cross-Cultural Music
