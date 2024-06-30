Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard Band Joins Forces with Bulgarian House Band [Image 1 of 4]

    BULGARIA

    07.01.2024

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Soldiers from the 129th Army Band take the stage with a Bulgarian house band on July 1, 2024 at a local restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria. The evening was a testament to how music can transcend language barriers and forge partnerships across continents.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 04:40
    Location: BG
    leadership
    bulgaria
    partnership
    music
    band
    SPP

