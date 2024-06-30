Tennessee National Guard Band Joins Forces with Bulgarian House Band

Soldiers from the 129th Army Band take the stage with a Bulgarian house band on July 1, 2024 at a local restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria. The evening was a testament to how music can transcend language barriers and forge partnerships across continents.

Date Taken: 07.01.2024