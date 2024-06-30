377th Test and Evaluation Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 2, 2024. A change of command ceremony represents the seamless transition of full authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. As the new commander, Harmon’s responsibilities include leading 200 operators and maintainers in America’s only Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test group, as well as evaluating the Minuteman III weapon system. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

