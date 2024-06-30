First responders from a USACE emergency power team install an emergency generator in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura in Sept. 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8512253
|VIRIN:
|200930-A-CE111-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District emergency power team trains to remain ready for next mission [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tulsa District emergency power team trains to remain ready for next mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT