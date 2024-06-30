Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District emergency power team trains to remain ready for next mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Tulsa District emergency power team trains to remain ready for next mission

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    First responders from a USACE emergency power team install an emergency generator in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura in Sept. 2020.

