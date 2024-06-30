Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island DCTT Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    Makin Island DCTT Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors man a hose aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a damage control drill, July 2, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8511921
    VIRIN: 240702-N-YR119-1125
    Resolution: 4445x2963
    Size: 372.31 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island DCTT Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island DCTT Drill
    Makin Island DCTT Drill
    Makin Island DCTT Drill
    Makin Island DCTT Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT