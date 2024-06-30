Makin Island DCTT Drill

Chief Operations Specialist Wyshieka Floyd, a native of Ashburn, Georgia, acts as a phone talker aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a damage control drill, July 2, 2024. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8511916
|VIRIN:
|240702-N-YR119-1043
|Resolution:
|4736x3157
|Size:
|464.37 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|ASHBURN, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
