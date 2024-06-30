Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th at the Fort

    4th at the Fort

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Hermon Whaley 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Flo Rida, an American rapper and singer, performs during the 4th at the Fort Celebration on the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2024. The celebration is an effort made by the Fort Liberty MWR staff to provide soldiers and their families an opportunity to build community and celebrate. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hermon Whaley)

    This work, 4th at the Fort [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flo Rida
    Plain White T's
    Fort Liberty
    4th at the Fort
    Maddie and Tae

