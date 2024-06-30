Flo Rida, an American rapper and singer, performs during the 4th at the Fort Celebration on the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2024. The celebration is an effort made by the Fort Liberty MWR staff to provide soldiers and their families an opportunity to build community and celebrate. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hermon Whaley)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8511880
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-VW983-6352
|Resolution:
|2696x2564
|Size:
|635.2 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th at the Fort [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
