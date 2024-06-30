Families from the Fort Liberty area cheer on performers during the 4th at the Fort Celebration on the Main Post Parade at Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2024. The MWR is dedicated to providing the soldiers and their families with the same quality of life afforded to the society they protect. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hermon Whaley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8511872 VIRIN: 240629-A-VW983-7852 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 7.2 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th at the Fort [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.