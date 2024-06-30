Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8510831 VIRIN: 240701-O-KJ310-9471 Resolution: 2954x1969 Size: 1.36 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: LONGMONT, COLORADO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.