    Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The "Tacking of the Crow" certificate presented to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin at his promotion Monday, July 1, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8510831
    VIRIN: 240701-O-KJ310-9471
    Resolution: 2954x1969
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: LONGMONT, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

