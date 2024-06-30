Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion

Sailors and staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the advancement of a Sailor and the “Tacking of the Crow” Monday, July 1.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin promoted to the rank during a ceremony held that morning which

also saw an observance of Navy tradition.



“Tacking of the Crow” is a Navy tradition where Sailors sewed, or “tacked” the rank of Petty Officer to a newly promoted peer.



Often the rank would be donated from a fellow Sailor due to the short supply of insignia while at sea. Each Sailor would take a turn stitching the donated rank while imparting advice.



Kitchin serves aboard the clinic in the Preventative Medicine Department

