    Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the advancement of a Sailor and the “Tacking of the Crow” Monday, July 1.

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin promoted to the rank during a ceremony held that morning which
    also saw an observance of Navy tradition.

    “Tacking of the Crow” is a Navy tradition where Sailors sewed, or “tacked” the rank of Petty Officer to a newly promoted peer.

    Often the rank would be donated from a fellow Sailor due to the short supply of insignia while at sea. Each Sailor would take a turn stitching the donated rank while imparting advice.

    Kitchin serves aboard the clinic in the Preventative Medicine Department

