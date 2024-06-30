Sailors and staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the advancement of a Sailor and the “Tacking of the Crow” Monday, July 1.
Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joseph Kitchin promoted to the rank during a ceremony held that morning which
also saw an observance of Navy tradition.
“Tacking of the Crow” is a Navy tradition where Sailors sewed, or “tacked” the rank of Petty Officer to a newly promoted peer.
Often the rank would be donated from a fellow Sailor due to the short supply of insignia while at sea. Each Sailor would take a turn stitching the donated rank while imparting advice.
Kitchin serves aboard the clinic in the Preventative Medicine Department
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 09:12
|Story ID:
|475371
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|LONGMONT, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Celebrates “Tacking of the Crow,” Junior Sailor’s Promotion, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT