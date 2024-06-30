Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charlotte visits Guam for a routine port visit [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Charlotte visits Guam for a routine port visit

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 15, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, for a routine port visit, June 15, 2024. Charlotte can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. She is the third Navy vessel to bear the name Charlotte and is currently assigned to Submarine Squadron SEVEN, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, USS Charlotte visits Guam for a routine port visit [Image 6 of 6], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

