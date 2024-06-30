USS Charlotte visits Guam for a routine port visit

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 15, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766) transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, for a routine port visit, June 15, 2024. Charlotte can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. She is the third Navy vessel to bear the name Charlotte and is currently assigned to Submarine Squadron SEVEN, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
Location: SANTA RITA, GU